pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz weakened country, Imran only delivers long speeches: Zardari

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 03, 2018

 Asif Ali Zardari/File photo

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari lashed out at his political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Thursday, criticising the policies of the former and the vision of the latter.

Speaking to media in Lahore earlier today, Zardari alleged that former prime minister Nawaz had weakened the country and left it “hollow”.

“Nawaz is staring down at institutions. He weakened Pakistan, left it hollow,” he said, and questioned the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

“Imran Khan only delivers long speeches [on stage], he has nothing else. Where is his defence policy, where is his foreign policy?” Zardari questioned the PTI leader.

The former president claimed that whatever he did five years ago, “[Nawaz and Imran] only achieve it five years later.”

He further criticised that the present government has no foreign policy whereas during the PPP rule, Pakistan enjoyed good relations with its neighbouring countries.

Nawaz says has no competition with Imran, Zardari

'I served the people, rid them of darkness, eradicated terrorism', the former premier notes

On Wednesday, PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif said that he had no competition with Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari. In a public address in Sadiqabad, he said that his only competition was with “outside beings”.

