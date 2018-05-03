Can't connect right now! retry
CM takes notice of women's torture in Faisalabad, orders arrest of culprits

Thursday May 03, 2018

A woman of the family cries sitting beside a broken door inside her house in Railways Colony. Geo News screengrab

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took notice of torture of women over a property dispute in Faisalabad and ordered immediate arrest of culprits.

The incident took place on April 28, when vice-chairman of city council, along with other accomplices, barged into a house in Faisalabad's Railways Colony, caused damaged to domestic goods present inside, and subjected women to torture.

The incident resulted from a dispute over possession of the said house.

Police, after being informed, arrived at the spot and dispersed miscreants. Meanwhile, a video of the incident also surfaced.

Later, a case was lodged against 32 individuals, including Vice-Chairman of City Council Irfan Ashraf, on the complaint of head of the family, which was subjected to torture.

Ashraf belongs to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Police have apprehended 27 suspected persons involved in the episode.

The Punjab chief minister has also sought an inquiry report from concerned officials within 48 hours.

