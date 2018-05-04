Shehbaz Sharif and sons have corruption limited company: Imran

Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan claimed on Friday that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons have a 'corruption limited company'.

"They have 56 companies. Shehbaz Sharif and sons give all contracts to their four construction companies. They operate together and have a corruption limited company," Khan told media after the anti-terrorism court acquitted him in the SSP Junejo attack case.

Imran said he is happy over the court's decision and vowed to stop the misuse of anti-terrorism laws when his government comes to power.

"Such democratic governments are worse than military dictatorships," he asserted, saying they come to power through vote yet do not work for the people.

In response to a question, Imran said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs psychiatric help as he is mentally unstable.

“He [Nawaz] should get a checkup from a physiatrist after the statements he has been making. He is actually carrying out our election campaign when he says that voting for PTI is the same as voting for the Pakistan Army of the country’s judiciary. People are very happy from these institutions.”



The PTI chairman also questioned the use of Punjab's development fund.



Imran Khan also praised the work of the National Accountability Bureau and called for inquiries against former president Asif Zardari as well.

He claimed that Zardari too owns palaces.

Anti-women remarks

The PTI chairperson also criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah, Abid Sher Ali, Javed Latif, Khawaja Asif and Tallal Chaudry for their anti-women remarks.

"A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister was made to apologise instantly when he made anti-women remarks," Imran shared.

Imran also called out Nawaz's daughter Maryam for being a false champion of women's rights.

The PTI chairperson claimed the Sharifs did not even spare Pakistan Peoples Party's Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.