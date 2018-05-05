Can't connect right now! retry
Intermittent load-shedding swathes Karachi into darkness, inconveniencing citizens

Saturday May 05, 2018

KARACHI: Darkness prevailed in the metropolis Friday night as multiple locales experienced intermittent load-shedding, unannounced by K-Electric, which, however, said it was due to failure in one of the main power plants, Geo News reported.

With power outages ranging from two- to 10-hour-long periods, areas that experienced no electricity included Liaquatabad, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Metroville, SITE, North Karachi, and Nazimabad, among others.

According to Sadia Dada, the director of communications strategy at and spokesperson of K-Electric, a fault in the Bin Qasim Power Plant has led to longer durations of no power in the city.

Speaking on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Dada said the K-Electric was facing a shortfall of at least 180 megawatts (MW). The company was "trying to offer any and every kind of assistance to the citizens", she added.

Regular maintenance work is conducted at the Bin Qasim Power Plant, Dada explained, adding that in the past seven or eight years, almost $1.07 billion has been invested in the facility.

Nagan Chowrangi and its surroundings, Scheme 33, and Post Office Society are facing power outage for over two hours.

Citizens also expressed concerns that their electrical appliances were in danger due to the fact that light kept going out every 15 minutes.

