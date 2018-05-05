Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
Web Desk

Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of country today

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 05, 2018

KARACHI: Weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

In Karachi, the temperature is expected to rise as high as 38°C and humidity will be at 50 per cent, the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, Turbat and Chagai districts of Balochistan and most parts of southern Punjab are also expected to experience hot and dry weather. 

However, thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected in isolated places in DI Khan, Kohat, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, temperatures soared to 48°C in Turbat and Mithi.

Further, in the past two days the weather in Karachi reached an alarming high with the mercury soaring to 41°C on Friday and 44°C on Thursday.

What can be done to combat the weather

With the weather taking a turn for the worse in most parts of the country, there are several ways that citizens can take to combat it.

People can take to wearing light coloured clothes and cover their heads and shoulders with wet cloths when stepping out of the house.

A bottle of water should always be by your side and more usage of vegetables and fruits should take place instead of meat.

