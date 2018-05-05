Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his 'outer beings' remark

GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: file

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain remarked that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should clarify his ‘outer beings’ statement.

Nawaz Sharif had claimed on Thursday that he is not contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘outside beings’. Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the three-time premier said the ‘outside beings’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice.

Where is writ of Parliament, government, asks Nawaz

Former PM made the remarks while interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family

While speaking to media in Peshawar on Saturday, Hussain said that he is busy preparing for the upcoming general elections.

“I will have a wear special glasses to foresee if general elections are held on time or not,” he said. 

On April 1, Hussain said that the People's Republic of China has always stood behind the Pakistani nation in its every difficult time.

The PML-Q leader gave the statement in a dinner reception hosted by him in the honor of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

Hussain said that the Pakistan-China relations have made a mark in the international community, adding that the people of both the countries will be benefitted from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said that the Chinese people honor the interests of Pakistan.

Ambassadors from Turkey, India, Spain, Bahrain, Iran, Indonesia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Czech Republic and Nepal were present at the reception.

