Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday May 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Five more youth martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 06, 2018

A file photo of a strike in Indian occupied Kashmir. Photo: Reuters 

SRINAGAR: Five more youth were martyred in the ongoing act of state terrorism by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir's Shopian district today, bringing the death toll to nine during the past 24 hours.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the district. 

The deceased have been identified as Prof Dr Muhammad Rafiq Butt, Saddam Ahmad Paddar, Bilal Ahmad Mahand, Aadil Malik and Tausif Ahmad Sheikh, according to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

 The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.

A complete shutdown is being observed in Indian occupied Kashmir today after three youth were martyred by Indian troops in Chattabal area of Srinagar and another was crushed to death by an army vehicle in Noorbagh area of the city on Saturday.

The call for the strike was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The troops had martyred the three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Chattabal area of Srinagar. The fourth, identified as Aadil Ahmed, was killed when a vehicle of Indian forces deliberately ran him over at Noorbagh in Srinagar.

Indian occupying forces have imposed restrictions in various areas of Srinagar including Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari and Kralkhud to prevent the anti-India protests. 

The authorities also continue to disrupt internet services in Srinagar and other parts of the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Zainapora area of Shopian district today. 

Media reports said that one policeman and an army officer have been injured in firing in the area after residents hit the streets against the operation. 

There were reports of clashes between the troops and the protesters till reports last came in. The troops used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, according to KMS. 

Comments

More From World:

Six Hamas members killed in Gaza blast

Six Hamas members killed in Gaza blast

Updated 4 hours ago
Tens of thousands stage anti-Macron protest in Paris

Tens of thousands stage anti-Macron protest in Paris

 Updated 5 hours ago
IMF says Egypt must deepen reforms to catch window of global growth

IMF says Egypt must deepen reforms to catch window of global growth

 Updated 8 hours ago
Buffett says US, China will avoid acting 'extremely foolish' on trade

Buffett says US, China will avoid acting 'extremely foolish' on trade

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ferguson recovering in hospital following brain surgery

Ferguson recovering in hospital following brain surgery

 Updated 12 hours ago
UK gripped by dental crisis, says British-Pakistani dentist

UK gripped by dental crisis, says British-Pakistani dentist

 Updated 13 hours ago
Gaza blast kills five Palestinians, cause unclear: health officials

Gaza blast kills five Palestinians, cause unclear: health officials

 Updated 14 hours ago
HRW urges Dubai to 'clarify' status of runaway princess

HRW urges Dubai to 'clarify' status of runaway princess

 Updated 16 hours ago
Police in Russia detain opposition leader, activists before Putin's inauguration

Police in Russia detain opposition leader, activists before Putin's inauguration

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM