Sunday May 06 2018
Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann worried about banned trio

Sunday May 06, 2018

Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann. Photo: AFP

Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has admitted he “worries about the banned trio" and "keeps in touch with them.”

Both Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a year-long suspension, with Warner not to be considered for "any team leadership positions in the future".

Meanwhile, Cameron Bancroft was given a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia.

The 48-year-old who stepped down from the coaching after the ball-tampering scandal came to light said they are "bloody good human beings", and hopes they'll be forgiven their cricketing transgressions by everyone in time.

"They are all good young men, I feel for the three players especially, they’re fantastic and I worry about them day-in, day-out," Lehmann said in an interview to Radio FIVEaa on Friday.

"I hope they come back and play for Australia because they’re fantastic young men and they’ve paid the price," the former coach said.

"For me Australian cricket is the most important thing and hopefully everyone can get back and play the right type of cricket that makes everyone respect and enjoy the Australian cricket team again," he added. 

"It’s been a tough six weeks for myself, but I put myself in David Warner’s shoes, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith… they’ve been to hell and back, haven’t they? Hopefully, everyone forgives them. I’m sure they will. They’re bloody good human beings and I love them dearly."

"I speak to them quite a lot. It’s a case of keeping in contact because I worry about them," he added.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, Lehmann backed his successor Justin Langer who was announced as the new coach of the Australian cricket team on Thursday.

"Having watched JL’s press conference, I’m just so pleased that Australian cricket is going to be in such good hands," Lehmann said.

"He (Langer) has got a really good group of players and they’ll play in an exciting way, and I’m really looking forward to watching them do that," he added. 

The former coach also added he was pleased, Langer had mentioned the banned trio in his press conference. 

"I was really pleased that Justin made mention of those three guys (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) who aren’t playing at the moment because they are, and they’ll continue to be, valuable players for the future of Australian cricket.

"He didn’t close the door on anyone, and I think that’s an important message."

