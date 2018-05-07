Over 2,500 mobile phones snatched in Karachi during April: CPLC

Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has released its monthly report detailing crime statistics in Karachi between April 1 to 30 this year.

According to the report, 2,576 mobile phones were stolen last month while 108 were recovered.

Moreover, a total number of 2,149 motorcycles were stolen and snatched while 448 were recovered.

On the other hand, the number of cars stolen/snatched amounted to 101 during April whereas 46 cars were reported to have been recovered.

There were also 34 cases of kidnapping, one of kidnapping for ransom and 11 extortion cases reported.

Despite the Karachi operation from 2014 to 2017, the number of crime incidents increased to 239,405 from 175,286 according to crime statistics compiled by the CPLC.