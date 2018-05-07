Can't connect right now! retry
Summer vacations in Sindh to start from May 14

Monday May 07, 2018

Sindh government announced on Monday early summer vacations for public and private schools across the province. Photo: file

KARACHI: Sindh government announced on Monday early summer vacations for public and private schools across the province.

Summer vacations are being held early due to the blistering heat and start of the Holy month of Ramazan.

The notification states that "summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions in Sindh" have been rescheduled to May 14 to July 1.

"All the educational institutions shall open on July 17," the notification adds. 

On Sunday, the Sindh education department had submitted a summary to Cheif Minister Murad Ali Shah seeking early summer vacations for schools across the province, which was approved on Monday. 

Last year, the education department had announced early summer vacations from May 26 to July 31 due to sweltering heat and Ramazan. 

