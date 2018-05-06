Can't connect right now! retry
Bullet recovered from passenger’s bag at New Islamabad Airport

New Islamabad Airport. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Bullet of a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the bag of a Spanish citizen at New Islamabad Airport.

According to sources, the Spanish citizen, Aman Masood, was to fly to Barcelona via Pakistan International Airline flight PK-769 but was stopped for interrogation by Airport Security Force personnel when a bullet was found in his possession.

Masood was taken into custody and investigation was started, sources said.

New Islamabad Airport opened its doors for operations on May 3 after years of delays and setbacks.

However, the airport did not seem ready to serve passengers as they complained of inadequate services a day after the facility was opened.

According to sources, passengers complained of a lack of porters, an absence of a help desk of the Civil Aviation Authority, shortage of porters, poor internet connection and a dysfunctional conveyor belt, among several other issues.

New Islamabad airport welcomes passengers with inadequate facilities

Passengers, including UK MP Naz Shah, complain of dysfunctional conveyor belt, lack of public transport

Moreover, sources said passengers were forced to sit on the floor in the international lounges.

Sharing her ordeal, British Member of Parliament Naz Shah wrote on Twitter that it took her more than three hours to get her luggage.

She revealed further that there were many other international passengers who had been waiting for more than five hours for their luggage.

Quoting the staff, she said the new airport is not equipped and was opened prematurely and termed the whole thing embarrassing.

However, the biggest problem with the new airport is its far-off location from the twin cities' centres and a lack of public transport system to and from there. 

