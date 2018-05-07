Can't connect right now! retry
Elite security force put together to stop target killings in Quetta

Monday May 07, 2018

The 400-strong force, which also underwent training by the Pakistan Army, will patrol the city’s roads and sensitive places-Geo News

QUETTA: An elite police force has been put together to contain the increasing incidents of terrorism and target killings in the provincial capital.

The 400-strong force, which also underwent training by the Pakistan Army, will patrol the city’s roads and sensitive places. According to DIG Quetta Abdur Razaq Cheema, the force comprises cops mostly from the police’s elite squad.

The DIG further said the squad has been posted in the police stations in Gawalmandi, Civil Lines, Saddar, Kharotabad, New Saryab and others. The personnel will establish pickets at various locations in the city and will carry out snap-checking.

The squad has been given special instructions to ensure good conduct when interacting with the citizens.

Dozens of target killings in the city have spread a wave of panic in the city, which also prompted a protest last month. 

Six labourers were killed last week by known assailants, and before that around a dozen were killed in target killings.

