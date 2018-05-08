Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

Supreme Court suspends Ishaq Dar's senatorship on interim basis

By
Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday May 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court suspended on Tuesday former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s senatorship on a temporary basis.

Hearing a case against the acceptance of Dar's nomination papers in the recent Senate elections, the chief justice questioned why Dar did not show up in court despite being summoned at the last hearing.

Submitting a medical certificate, Dar's counsel informed the court that his client is unwell and will appear once he is able enough

The chief justice rejected the certificate and remarked that Dar will have to appear in court one day. 

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked during the hearing that the former minister seems healthy when he appears on TV but submits medical reports to the court stating his inability to return to the country. 

The hearing was then adjourned until after Eidul Fitr.  

Supreme Court summons Ishaq Dar on May 8

CJP expresses anger at Dar's legal counsel over his failure to bring client before court

A petition, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party's Nawazish Pirzada, had requested the apex court to suspend the Lahore High Court judgment allowing Dar to contest the March 3 Senate elections. 

On February 17, an appellate election tribunal of the LHC had granted Dar permission to contest Senate elections, setting aside an order of the returning officer who had rejected his nomination papers.

He was successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab but is yet to be administered oath. 

Dar has been out of the country since October last year on account of his medical treatment. He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in the corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Training plane crashes in Lahore

Training plane crashes in Lahore

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Karachi police arrest ‘influential person’s son’ for breaking law

Updated an hour ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

NAB chairman takes notice of Nawaz's alleged money laundering to India

 Updated an hour ago
PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

PPP, PTI still at loggerheads over Karachi rally venue

 Updated an hour ago
Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

Security official of US diplomat who ran over motorist in Islamabad arrested

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Defected PML-N lawmakers from South Punjab decide to join PTI

Updated 3 hours ago
PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

PM directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Iftar, Sehr

 Updated 4 hours ago
Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Violence by PPP reflects their fear of PTI’s popularity in Sindh: Imran

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM