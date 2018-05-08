Can't connect right now! retry
Transgender rights bill approved in NA, marking second milestone

Transgender persons protesting in Karachi in 2013. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill for the protection of rights of transgender persons.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 was passed in NA with majority votes. The bill was also passed by Senate in March this year.

Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) piloted the bill to provide protection, relief and rehabilitation of rights to transgender persons.

The bill was opposed by JUI-F lawmaker Naeema Kishwer who said it should be referred to the standing committee for detailed deliberation.

The JUI-F lawmaker moved a motion and amendments to refer the bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology and the standing committee.

However, her amendments were rejected.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar said that detailed discussions were carried out by the Standing Committee of Senate and requested the House to pass the bill.

Provisions under the bill that seek to protect the rights of the transgender community include:

Will be able to register to obtain a driver's licence and passport.

Will have the option to get their gender changed in National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) records.

Harassment of transgenders will be prohibited in and outside their homes.

Will not be discriminated against by educational institutions, employers, in trade and health services, and when using public transport and buying or selling or renting property.

The government will establish a safe house for transgenders and provide them medical and educational facilities and psychological counselling.

Separate rooms will be established at jails where transgenders could be detained.

In addition to all basic rights, they will be entitled to inherit property.

The government will take steps to ensure employment opportunities for transgenders.

Transgenders will have the right to vote in all national, provincial and local government elections and they will not be discriminated against in their pursuit of a public office.

Anyone found guilty of forcing a transgender person to beg will be sentenced to six months in prison and served a fine of Rs50,000.

'A very happy day for everyone'

Speaking to Geo.tv, Bindiya Rana, a prominent transgender activist, said: "This is a very happy day for everyone!"

Congratulating everyone, including transgender people at home and abroad, Rana noted that the National Assembly of Pakistan's decision to pass the Bill was a collective effort on part of every transgender, transgender activist, journalists who speak up and write about trans rights, as well as lawmakers and politicians ‘who stand on the right side of the history.’

Transgender activitis Bindiya Rana. Photo: File

"The hard work of all khawajasirahs has come to fruition today," she said, adding that continuous campaigning for equal rights has helped the country achieve this milestone.

"Today, Allah showed us that our efforts bore fruit!"

"I thank the Supreme Court's ruling in 2009," — allowing citizens of Pakistan to self-identify as the third gender on their CNICs, which, in effect, meant that the transgender persons were recognized by law — "the persistent hard work, and the efforts of Senate and Senators, the National Assembly, and its members."

With the Bill almost nearing its final stage, it has to be signed by the president into a law.

"There's no hindrance, as per the law," Rana told Geo.tv.

"We have consulted with lawyers, activists, journalists, etc., and there is nothing in this Bill that makes unjust demands or demands outside of the Constitution of Pakistan."

"None of our demands is controversial or unlawful."

