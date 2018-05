JAMSHORO: At least eight people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Jamshoro district on Tuesday, confirmed SSP Pervaiz Imrani.



The police official confirmed that three people injured in the accident have been shifted to Civil Hospital of the city.

The deceased have been shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Civil Hospital Jamshoro. The deceased's bodies will be given to their families after medico-legal examination.