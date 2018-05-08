Some elements influencing minds of youth to create anarchy: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that some elements were trying to influence the minds of our youth at this stage to create dissatisfaction and anarchy in the society, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



Interacting with youth from universities in Quetta, the COAS said: “Pakistan Army will ensure the defence of the motherland in discharge of our constitutional duties. It is for everyone to ensure that they abide by law of the land and remain within the bounds of constitution.”

The army chief called upon the youth to take Pakistan forward through devotion, hard work and character. General Bajwa emphasised that the army will wholeheartedly support the government in bringing a revolution in services, particularly in the fields of education, health, electricity, water and infrastructure.

“Our aim is to ensure that Balochistan does not have to rely on any quota or special arrangement, rather people have the same level of life as they can in other parts of the country.”

The COAS stressed that Pakistan had rejected terrorism, and had achieved a better peace through the sacrifices of armed forces backed by the nation.

Earlier, General Bajwa inaugurated work on border fencing along the Balochistan segment of the Pak-Afghan border at Panjpai. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

COAS General Bajwa inaugurating the Quetta Safe City Project - Screengrab ISPR

During his interaction with tribal elders, the COAS thanked them for their full support and cooperation in fencing, as well as their participation in maintaining security. General Bajwa stressed that fencing would check the cross-border movement of terrorists.

He added that special arrangements had been made to facilitate bilateral economic activity and legal movement through designated crossing points.

CM Bizenjo thanked the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) for working hand in glove with the provincial government to achieve a common vision for a shining Balochistan.

The COAS also performed the groundbreaking of NUST Quetta Campus and inaugurated the Quetta Safe City Project.

The NUST Campus has an estimated cost of Rs2.63 billion and spans over 30 acres. The varsity would provide 550 students with housing, and besides usual disciplines, fields pandering to specific requirements of Balochistan such as mining, water resource and engineering will also be taught there.

The Safe City Project costs Rs2.28 billion and had been held up for the last five years. Upon its completion, it will result in quick incremental improvement in the law and order situation and make Quetta more safe and secure.