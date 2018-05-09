Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

CTD in action after threats to elected representatives in Sindh

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday May 09, 2018

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police has sprung into action after threats issued to eight elected representatives in Sindh and misuse of digital media.

A special committee, comprising officials from the CTD, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and intelligence agencies, has summoned a meeting of representatives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile phone and internet services providers on Wednesday.

Sources informed Geo News that a comprehensive action has been initiated in view of misuse of digital media, anti-state propaganda on social networking websites and possible security threats to elected representatives.

In this regard, Additional IG CTD and Special Branch Sindh Sanaullah Abbasi chaired a key meeting on Tuesday, which officials from concerned departments in presence.

Sources said the meeting reviewed security threats to elected representatives in Sindh, in view of an assassination attempt in Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal, Punjab.

The meeting was separately briefed on threats issued to eight elected representatives by banned outfits and other organisations, according to sources.

According to Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, officials would discuss role of PTA, mobile phone and internet services providers with regard to digital media and a future policy in Wednesday's meeting.

