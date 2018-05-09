Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Asghar Khan case should be reopened if the mystery of 'aliens' was to be solved.



The statement came during his joint press conference alongside MNA Khusro Bakhtiar, who heads a group of national and provincial lawmakers.



Responding to a question regarding 'aliens' that former premier Nawaz Sharif speaks of, Imran said, "Just reopen the Asghar Khan case and you will find out how poor Mian sahib received 3.5 million rupees."

"The case, which has already been opened, will solve the mystery of 'aliens' and where they were active," the politician said, adding that the case would shed light on the corruption of the Sharif brothers.

He added, "The case will also show you who the favorite was."

"The Asghar Khan case was not heard by a court because, as a consequence, a case would have been ordered against the 'ladla' [favorite]."

