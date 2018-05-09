Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Asghar Khan case should be reopened if the mystery of 'aliens' was to be solved. 

The statement came during his joint press conference alongside MNA Khusro Bakhtiar, who heads a group of national and provincial lawmakers.

Responding to a question regarding 'aliens' that former premier Nawaz Sharif speaks of, Imran said, "Just reopen the Asghar Khan case and you will find out how poor Mian sahib received 3.5 million rupees."

‘Aliens’ part of electoral systems across globe, says opposition leader

Khursheed Shah says name of caretaker PM will be announced by May 15

"The case, which has already been opened, will solve the mystery of 'aliens' and where they were active," the politician said, adding that the case would shed light on the corruption of the Sharif brothers. 

He added, "The case will also show you who the favorite was."

"The Asghar Khan case was not heard by a court because, as a consequence, a case would have been ordered against the 'ladla' [favorite]."  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 2 hours ago
No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

No circus, Neelam Ghar during Ramazan: IHC

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

CJP Nisar orders formation of judicial commission on APS Peshawar tragedy

 Updated 3 hours ago
FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan's talented youth are the country’s real defence: COAS

Pakistan's talented youth are the country’s real defence: COAS

 Updated 5 hours ago
Probe against Nawaz on basis of media reports, NAB clarifies

Probe against Nawaz on basis of media reports, NAB clarifies

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

Imran promises new province as PML-N South Punjab defectors join PTI

 Updated 6 hours ago
Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s development: Khursheed Shah

Come with me if you want to see Sindh’s development: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Rain in Kurram’s Shalozan village destroys crops, rattles farmers

Rain in Kurram’s Shalozan village destroys crops, rattles farmers

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM