‘Aliens’ part of electoral systems across globe, says opposition leader

Sunday May 06, 2018

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah remarked on Sunday that ‘aliens’ are part of electoral systems across the globe including Pakistan. Photo: Geo News screen grab
SUKKUR: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah remarked on Sunday that ‘aliens’ are part of electoral systems across the globe including Pakistan.

Shah was referring to the statements made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside accountability court on Thursday. Nawaz had remarked that he is not contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘aliens’, adding that ‘aliens’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice.

The opposition leader remarked that there are no permanent rivals in politics. “No one is your friend in politics,” he said while addressing a ceremony after laying down the foundation stone for the regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University.

Taking at a jibe at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Shah remarked that even the party is not willing to accept Farooq Sattar.

Over the matter pertaining to caretaker prime minister, he said that the name will be announced by May 15. 

