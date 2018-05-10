Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four, including local PML-N leader, injured in firing, grenade attack in Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 10, 2018

KARACHI: An allegedly targetted attack Wednesday night by way of firing and hand grenade in the city's Lyari locality wounded a local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), along with three others, Geo News reported, citing authorities, saying he was immediately moved to a hospital.

Aqeel Rehmani, a member of the ruling PML-N party, was shot at by unidentified suspects near Ghareeb Shah Mazar and received six gunshot wounds, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

Rehmani, who has also been targetted previously in another attack, was subsequently transferred to the Civil Hospital, authorities added. The latest one marks the eighth assault on him.

Retaliatory gunfire by Rehmani's bodyguard, however, managed to injure two of the suspects, who, while fleeing, resorted to attacking the group with a hand grenade.

A man named Imran was wounded during the grenade attack, police said, adding that civilians nearby managed to capture and hand over a suspect — identified as Usman — to the Rangers.

LEAs also arrested another suspect, identified as Asad Baloch, in a wounded state. The suspect is said to be the son of Rehman Dakait's brother, Rahim Karinde.

Baloch, who was recently released from prison, was also allegedly the one who attacked Rehmani, the PML-N leader, earlier.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Medical board’s approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

Medical board’s approval needed to meet Ahsan Iqbal: son

 Updated 32 minutes ago
PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

PML-N govt has never given importance to parliament: Shah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

Poor measures in place to curb pollution in Karachi: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
SJC hearing against high court judges to be partly public, rules SC

SJC hearing against high court judges to be partly public, rules SC

Updated 2 hours ago
Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

Two policemen suspended for ‘torturing man to death’ in Rawalpindi

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP summons all airlines' CEOs, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 12

CJP summons all airlines' CEOs, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 12

 Updated 4 hours ago
Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Blast near railway track in Dasht town of Balochistan

Updated 3 hours ago
Ahead of Ramazan, chicken prices sky high in Lahore

Ahead of Ramazan, chicken prices sky high in Lahore

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

NAB exceeding mandate in several cases, says Nawaz

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM