Thursday May 10 2018
Web Desk

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

Web Desk

Thursday May 10, 2018

Pakistan International Airlines has asked passengers boarding international flights from Islamabad International Airport to report five hours prior to departure time.

“Valued PIA customers, in light of the traffic congestion due to strict security checks at entry points of the new Islamabad International Airport, you are kindly requested to report at least five hours prior to departure time for your international flights,” the national carrier tweeted.

“Your convenience is our foremost priority,” it added. 

The airline's request received severe criticism from Twitterati: 

Pakistan’s long-awaited new airport in the federal capital opened its doors on May 3 after years of delays and setbacks.


