Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

LAYYAH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday vowed to make southern Punjab a separate province if his party were voted into power in the general elections later this year.

Addressing a rally in Layyah, Bilawal thanked the people of the southern Punjab city for voting for PPP.

“Layyah has always voted for PPP. If [anyone] can make South Punjab a separate province, it is PPP,” he said.

Criticising the rival parties, the PPP chief said they [opponents] would get nothing out of Layyah if they continued to use the matter of a separate province for personal gains.

Highlighting his party’s work in the region, Bilawal said the PPP brought gas to Layyah and always worked for the people’s welfare.

Slamming the ruling PML-N, he claimed that no quality hospital or university was built in the region over the past years.

He vowed to change that, by expanding health and education services in the region. "The PPP never focuses on one city alone. We have built hospitals in [several cities and towns] across Sindh."

Lamenting the water shortages in the country, Bilawal pointed out that his party has invested 11 billion rupees in water projects in Thar to alleviate water scarcity.

He promised the people the PPP would implement similar projects in Layyah and other parts of the province if it were given another chance in the upcoming elections.