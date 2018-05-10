NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

The anti-graft body calls up Hamza Shehbaz seeking information pertaining to affairs of the company. — FILE image

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned MNA Hamza Shehbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with regard to a corruption inquiry against management of Punjab Saaf Pani Company, according to a notice issued by NAB Lahore.



The Punjab government established the company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

"The competent authority has taken the cognizance of offence(s) committed by the subject accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," read the notice issued by NAB Lahore to the lawmaker.

"The inquiry against management/officers/officials of Punjab Saaf Pani Company (South) and others has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of said offence(s)," it said.

"Moreover, you attended various meetings related to issues pertaining to the affairs of Punjab Saaf Pani Company."

The anti-graft body, through the notice, asked Hamza to appear before it on May 18.