Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 10 2018
By
Raees Ansari

NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case

By
Raees Ansari

Thursday May 10, 2018

The anti-graft body calls up Hamza Shehbaz seeking information pertaining to affairs of the company. — FILE image

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned MNA Hamza Shehbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with regard to a corruption inquiry against management of Punjab Saaf Pani Company, according to a notice issued by NAB Lahore.

The Punjab government established the company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

"The competent authority has taken the cognizance of offence(s) committed by the subject accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," read the notice issued by NAB Lahore to the lawmaker.

"The inquiry against management/officers/officials of Punjab Saaf Pani Company (South) and others has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence whatsoever, which relates to the commission of said offence(s)," it said.

"Moreover, you attended various meetings related to issues pertaining to the affairs of Punjab Saaf Pani Company."

The anti-graft body, through the notice, asked Hamza to appear before it on May 18.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Only PPP can establish South Punjab province, says Bilawal in Layyah

Updated 51 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

Ahsan Iqbal's health appears to be improving after surgery

 Updated 3 hours ago
Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Eight dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

Punjab announces summer vacations from May 17

 Updated 3 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, parts of KP

 Updated 3 hours ago
World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

World future linked to Pakistan, says NSA Janjua

 Updated 4 hours ago
PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

PIA seeks passengers' arrival at new Islamabad airport five hours before international flights

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Shehbaz says reconciliation necessary between Nisar and Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
What has NAB chairman done that is wrong: Kaira

What has NAB chairman done that is wrong: Kaira

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM