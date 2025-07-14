 
Geo News

Three dead as 'cloudburst' triggers urban flooding in Hyderabad

At least 350 electricity feeders tripped in HESCO region, resulting in widespread power outages

By
Hamid Sheikh
|

July 14, 2025

Streets in Hyderabad submgered after torrential rains lash city, July 14, 2025. — X@WeatherWupk
  • Cloudburst triggered downpours for over 90 minutes.
  • Floodwater entered homes and hospitals.
  • CM directs measures for drainage of rainwater.

HYDERABAD: At least three people were killed and three others sustained injuries as torrential rains lashed Hyderabad and surrounding areas on Monday, causing urban flooding and widespread disruption.

Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen claimed that a sudden cloudburst triggered intense downpours for over 90 minutes across multiple areas including Latifabad, Qasimabad, and Tandojam, submerging streets and neighbourhoods under several feet of water.

Floodwater also entered homes and hospitals, straining emergency services. In Latifabad, water accumulation under the railway bridge cut off access between Hyderabad and Qasimabad.

Meanwhile, at least 350 electricity feeders tripped in the HESCO region, resulting in widespread power outages that hampered dewatering efforts.

The deputy commissioner further said that an alert had been issued and efforts were underway to operate pumping stations to drain water from submerged areas.

He also said that the Irrigation Department has been directed to reduce the water level of the Phuleli Canal to zero to support drainage efforts. “Due to power outages, water is currently being drained using generators,” he added.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, 53mm of rain was recorded in city areas, while 50mm was recorded at the airport.

In Tando Allahyar, heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds caused rainwater to enter homes in low-lying areas. Residents faced hardships as stagnant water continued to accumulate in several neighbourhoods.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the situation and contacted Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro. According to a spokesperson, the chief minister directed immediate measures for drainage of rainwater and instructed the provincial energy minister to coordinate with HESCO to restore electricity to pumping stations.

Meanwhile, Mayor Shoro informed the chief minister that several areas remained inundated due to tripped power feeders, delaying drainage operations.

