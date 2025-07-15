CDA to take down controversial sculpture after online mocking

Newly installed famous sculpture on Margalla Avenue. —Facebook@IslamabadTrends/File

ISLAMABAD: After facing strong backlash on social media, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has chosen to take down the controversial sculpture on Margalla Avenue that shows two golden hands holding spheres, reported The News.

The installation, which quickly became a target of mockery online, drew widespread derision for its perceived lack of aesthetic value and unclear symbolism. Many users called it tone-deaf and questioned its appropriateness in the capital’s public spaces.

On Monday, a CDA spokesperson confirmed that the sculpture was being taken down.

Apparently, the installation had been placed on Margalla Avenue as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by a real-estate project. However, the CDA says the design was not approved by the relevant CDA department.

It remains unclear whether the decision to remove the sculpture was taken independently by the CDA or if it came in response to directions from higher authorities. There is also ambiguity surrounding how the installation was set up without prior approval from the competent authority.

A CDA official stated that efforts to dismantle the sculpture began with the help of a crane but were interrupted by rain. The process is expected to be completed today. In the meantime, the structure has been covered with cloth. Online, the sculpture has sparked a wave of criticism, memes and jokes, with many calling on the CDA to explain the purpose and meaning of the installation.