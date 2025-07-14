Newly transformed Federal Constabulary not a police force, clarifies govt

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry (left) speaks during a presser alongside FC Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara on July 14, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

New Federal Constabulary to have 41 wings: Commandant FC.

36 wings will belong to the Security Division, says Riaz Nazir Gara .

Federal Reserve Division to have 6 wings, including 5 for riot support.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified that the newly-designated Federal Constabulary, previously Frontier Constabulary, should not be confused with being a federal police force and the transformation is only aimed at revamping the structure of the force.

"No one should confuse that this is a federal police, its Federal Constabulary. FC will remain FC," Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said at a presser alongside FC Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara on Monday.

The minister's presser comes after President Asif Ali Zardari promulgated the Frontier Constabulary (Re-organisation) Ordinance, 2025 under Article 89 of the Constitution — officially transforming the Frontier Constabulary into "Federal Constabulary".

Before the reorganisation, the FC would be governed by the federal government under the Frontier Constabulary Act, 1915. Headquartered in Peshawar, the force was led by a senior police officer of BS-21 rank and could be deployed anywhere in Pakistan to for improved security and administration.

Expanding on the presidential ordinance, Talal said that the move reflects the federal government's decision to restructure the FC.

He clarified that the force would continue to work under the Centre and would operate like any other law enforcement agency in the country.

"People will be recruited from all over Pakistan for FC. New wings will be created in FC according to the requirements of modern times.

"The structure of the Federal Constabulary is being revamped on the lines of the Rangers and police," the minister remarked.

Noting that parliament does not hold sessions in July, and therefore the presidential ordinance was issued, he assured that the ordinance will be debated and discussed in the parliament.

Moreover, clarifying on the deployment arrangements, he said that the province that utilises the FC's services would also determine its powers.

Meanwhile, providing insight into the restructuring of the Federal Constabulary, Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara said that the force would have 41 wings of which 36 wings will belong to the Security Division — comprising of those already serving in the FC.

The other six wings, he added, would fall under the "Federal Reserve Division" of which five will belong to Riot Support Wing and one Special Protection Wing — with the latter responsible for ensuring security and protection of key installations and offices.

"The primary reason for reorganisation is to improve the tiers of command structure, fulfil operational requirements to boost morale and create division within the FC," the officer said.

Federal Constabulary at a glance

As per the Frontier Constabulary (Re-organisation) Ordinance, 2025, the force will be deployed by the federal government for internal security, riot control, counter terrorism, protection or escort.

"The operational command shall consist of Divisional Commanders, officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and such other officers as may be appointed in the prescribed manner, who shall command Security Division and Federal Reserve Division respectively.

"Structure of the Federal Constabulary shall comprise wings, companies and platoons, commanded by officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police or Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector respectively," it reads.

Furthermore, the Security Division shall comprise the existing strength of the Frontier Constabulary and shall consist exclusively of the personnel appointed through the traditional system as prescribed by regulations.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Division will be a "a multi-ethnic national force with 20% representation from the four federating units (Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP), 10% from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 6% from Gilgit Baltistan and 4% from the Islamabad Capital Territory".

Also, the Federal Constabulary shall have the powers enshrined in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898), Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997), the Police Order, 2002 (Chief Executive's Order No. 22 of 2002) and any other law for the time being in force.

Furthermore, the ordinance allows the federal government, by general or special order, to confer or impose upon any member of the FC any of the powers or duties conferred or imposed on a police officer of any class or grade by any enactment for the time being in force.

The FC can now also establish regional headquarters with the approval of the federal government, in regions where it is deployed for effective command and control.