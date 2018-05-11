Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 11, 2018

HYDERABAD: Strict departmental action was taken against the city's traffic police officials after SSP Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Ali Shah got stuck in a traffic jam, sources within the police department informed Geo News.

Police Constable Ahmed was suspended, Section Officer Latifabad Malik Faraz’s service was cut down by a year, and three police officials including SHO Hussainabad Amin Khoso were summoned to the SSP office.

SSP Shah, however, refuted that he was stuck in the traffic. He claimed to have taken action against the concerned police officials for their inaction against the hours' long traffic jam.

“I came to know through news channels about the traffic jam, which was due to a protest against power breakdown,” he told Geo News. “People were stuck in the traffic for hours.”

Responding to another question, the senior police official said the SSP reserves the power to withdraw increments or cut down service.

“We exercise [this authority] in order to bring improvement in the service. The SSP is responsible for law and order and if the concerned SHO doesn’t even know about the situation on the ground they are surely responsible,” SSP Shah said. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

COAS says hostile action along frontiers shall be responded befittingly: ISPR

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

Over 14 hours load shedding hit Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

Pakistan’s progress linked to Karachi’s development, says PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

Mazari calls for expelling Americans working for NGOs, aid agencies

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

Ahsan Iqbal chose government hospital for treatment to reinforce public trust, says son

 Updated 8 hours ago
Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

Khurram Dastgir given additional portfolio of Foreign Ministry

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

PML-N asks NAB chief to provide proof against Nawaz or step down

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

Former law minister Zahid Hamid announces he won't contest next general elections

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM