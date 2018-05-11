Hyderabad SSP suspends policeman after getting stuck in traffic: sources

HYDERABAD: Strict departmental action was taken against the city's traffic police officials after SSP Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Ali Shah got stuck in a traffic jam, sources within the police department informed Geo News.



Police Constable Ahmed was suspended, Section Officer Latifabad Malik Faraz’s service was cut down by a year, and three police officials including SHO Hussainabad Amin Khoso were summoned to the SSP office.

SSP Shah, however, refuted that he was stuck in the traffic. He claimed to have taken action against the concerned police officials for their inaction against the hours' long traffic jam.

“I came to know through news channels about the traffic jam, which was due to a protest against power breakdown,” he told Geo News. “People were stuck in the traffic for hours.”

Responding to another question, the senior police official said the SSP reserves the power to withdraw increments or cut down service.

“We exercise [this authority] in order to bring improvement in the service. The SSP is responsible for law and order and if the concerned SHO doesn’t even know about the situation on the ground they are surely responsible,” SSP Shah said.