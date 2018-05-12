Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP orders disbursement of compensation to Quetta church attack affectees in one month

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

Policemen help people come out of the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta after it came under attack by terrorists on December 17, 2017. — Reuters

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar Friday ordered officials of the Balochistan government to ensure disbursement of compensation to the affectees of Quetta church attack within one month.

The orders were given during hearing of a case in the Supreme Court Quetta Registry, pertaining to disbursement of compensation to the affectees.

On December 17, 2017, nine people were killed and over 50 others were injured after two suicide bombers stormed Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, following which the centre and provincial government announced compensation for the affectees.

Last week, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the matter of non-disbursement of compensatory amount to relatives of the victims and affectees.

Nine killed in terrorist attack on church in Quetta

Bethel Memorial Methodist Church, located on Zarghoon Road, was targetted in attack

During the hearing, the home secretary said that they had transferred the amount to Quetta deputy commissioner’s account, which would be handed over to the affectees after due process.

The secretary said that according to DC Quetta, only one out of eight families availed compensation. He said that overall Rs24.1 million had been allocated, while Rs8 million had been reserved for relatives of those killed in the attack.

On the occasion, the district's financial aid committee had also been summoned to the court.

Justice Nisar remarked that they would summon everyone and if someone does not work then he should go home. He warned of taking an action if the compensation sum was not given to the affectees.

"How much time has passed, do not you realise?" the chief justice said. "Poor people died, got injured; who would look after them?"

He further said that if an affectee was not given anything, then he would be compensated from the salaries of the concerned officials.

Justice Nisar also issued notices to the secretary interior and senior superintendent of police (SSP) for misconduct, saying that they failed to provide an explanation for delay in provision of compensation.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

Updated 27 minutes ago
Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Updated 3 hours ago
Who will win Karachi?

Who will win Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM