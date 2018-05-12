CJP orders disbursement of compensation to Quetta church attack affectees in one month

Policemen help people come out of the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta after it came under attack by terrorists on December 17, 2017. — Reuters

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar Friday ordered officials of the Balochistan government to ensure disbursement of compensation to the affectees of Quetta church attack within one month.



The orders were given during hearing of a case in the Supreme Court Quetta Registry, pertaining to disbursement of compensation to the affectees.

On December 17, 2017, nine people were killed and over 50 others were injured after two suicide bombers stormed Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, following which the centre and provincial government announced compensation for the affectees.

Last week, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the matter of non-disbursement of compensatory amount to relatives of the victims and affectees.

During the hearing, the home secretary said that they had transferred the amount to Quetta deputy commissioner’s account, which would be handed over to the affectees after due process.

The secretary said that according to DC Quetta, only one out of eight families availed compensation. He said that overall Rs24.1 million had been allocated, while Rs8 million had been reserved for relatives of those killed in the attack.

On the occasion, the district's financial aid committee had also been summoned to the court.

Justice Nisar remarked that they would summon everyone and if someone does not work then he should go home. He warned of taking an action if the compensation sum was not given to the affectees.

"How much time has passed, do not you realise?" the chief justice said. "Poor people died, got injured; who would look after them?"

He further said that if an affectee was not given anything, then he would be compensated from the salaries of the concerned officials.

Justice Nisar also issued notices to the secretary interior and senior superintendent of police (SSP) for misconduct, saying that they failed to provide an explanation for delay in provision of compensation.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing.