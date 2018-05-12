Hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed's health deteriorates

KARACHI: Pakistan’s World Cup winning hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed’s condition has deteriorated again.



According to reports, doctors have now put Ahmed on life support as his lungs and heart were not functioning well otherwise.

The hockey legend has been suffering from heart ailment for the past three years and is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease.



Last month the hockey legend had said he wanted his surgery to be done in India as the facilities there were better than those offered in any other country.

A Pakistani American heart surgeon, Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry, who has performed similar surgeries in the United States had ordered the device for Ahmed.



However, the hockey legend was said to be wary of the surgery in Pakistan as it would be the first of its kind in the country.

National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease’s Dr Nadeem Qamar had said they are ready to perform the surgery on Ahmed, but if he is not comfortable then he could go to India.

People in other parts of the world who have got similar surgeries performed on them have said they do not need heart transplants after they get the device implanted in their organs.

He had reached out to the Indian government for a visa so that he could get the needed treatment.

However, doctors in Pakistan have said that the former goalkeeper could be treated in the country. The doctors have said that they would implant a machine in Ahmed’s heart that would pump blood to the organ that was not functioning well.

The technology, which would be used for the first time in Pakistan, is implanted in hearts in which one of the ventricles stop collecting blood from an atrium and expelling it to other organs of the body.