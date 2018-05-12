KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday submitted a detailed response to a questionnaire sent by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The KP chief minister submitted responses to at least 30 questions raised by NAB over corruption allegations,” a source told Geo News.

NAB had earlier sent two questionnaires with approximately 15 questions each to Khattak.

“The questionnaire also sought details on the illegal lease of a huge tract of KP forest department land in Malam Jabba and the use of an official helicopter,’ the source added.

The source further said that the responses submitted by Khattak are being thoroughly scrutinised. “A reference will be prepared against the KP chief minister if his replies are not satisfactory.”

NAB had summoned Khattak on April 24 after it emerged that the KP government had illegally leased 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba, a tourist attraction in Swat district, which belonged to the provincial forest department.

The provincial government was to lease a mere 17-acre patch, ie 5 acres for construction of a hotel and 12 acres for a chairlift project, for 15 years.

However, the KP government instead allegedly gave 275-acre land to a private company on lease for 33 years, violating the rules and regulations.

The vast tract was reportedly leased despite objections by the KP Ehtesab Commission and CM's inspection team.

The KP Tourism Corporation had denied the lease of the said land.