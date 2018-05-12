Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
Aftab Ahmad

KP CM Pervez Khattak submits detailed response in NAB over corruption allegations

By
Aftab Ahmad

Saturday May 12, 2018

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday submitted a detailed response to a questionnaire sent by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The KP chief minister submitted responses to at least 30 questions raised by NAB over corruption allegations,” a source told Geo News.

NAB had earlier sent two questionnaires with approximately 15 questions each to Khattak.

“The questionnaire also sought details on the illegal lease of a huge tract of KP forest department land in Malam Jabba and the use of an official helicopter,’ the source added.

The source further said that the responses submitted by Khattak are being thoroughly scrutinised. “A reference will be prepared against the KP chief minister if his replies are not satisfactory.”

NAB had summoned Khattak on April 24 after it emerged that the KP government had illegally leased 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba, a tourist attraction in Swat district, which belonged to the provincial forest department.

NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba: sources

It emerged in January the KP govt illegally leased 275-acre land in Malam Jabba, Swat, which belonged to provincial forest department

The provincial government was to lease a mere 17-acre patch, ie 5 acres for construction of a hotel and 12 acres for a chairlift project, for 15 years.

However, the KP government instead allegedly gave 275-acre land to a private company on lease for 33 years, violating the rules and regulations.

The vast tract was reportedly leased despite objections by the KP Ehtesab Commission and CM's inspection team.

The KP Tourism Corporation had denied the lease of the said land.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

SC reinstates ban on recruitment of public servants

Updated 25 minutes ago
Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

Constitutional petition filed against NAB chairman in SC

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

Police arrest 13 men for ordering minor girl's vani in Buner

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

CJP orders Karachi mayor to clear city drains within a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

Commission should continue with scrutiny of packaged milk: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Seven-member gang involved in marriage scam arrested from Sialkot

Updated 3 hours ago
Who will win Karachi?

Who will win Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
‘Load-shedding is criminal negligence,’ CJP enraged over Karachi power crisis

‘Load-shedding is criminal negligence,’ CJP enraged over Karachi power crisis

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM