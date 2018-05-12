Can't connect right now! retry
Naeem Bukhari en route to Islamabad after recovering from injuries

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

Naeem Bukhari. Photo: File

LONDON: Prominent lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeem Bukhari is en route to Islamabad from London after receiving treatment on his head and rib injuries.

Naeem was seen accompanied with his wife at the departure lounge of the London Heathrow Airport.

“I am feeling relatively better. I still have pain in my ribs. It will take a little time to recover the injuries,” he said.

Was asleep when I fell, sustained injuries: Naeem Bukhari

British Transport Police had earlier denied reports of ‘murder attempt’ on the PTI leader

Earlier, while speaking to Geo News, Bukhari said that he was asleep when he fell at a London underground tube station and sustained injuries. Bukhari rubbished reports that a man had attempted to murder him.

“We reached at the Marble Arch station and I fell asleep when my wife woke me up. I was not conscious when I left the train and took the wrong exit; that was the time when I fell while still being asleep," said the lawyer.

"I fell down and four of my floating ribs were broken. Doctors have examined the injuries to my head. They have conducted two MRIs so far and they want to find out why I fell unconscious," said Bukhari. "I informed the doctors that I did not even wake up."

