India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan, says Nisar

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, while weighing on the recent wave of discussion on the 2008 Mumbai attacks, remarked on Sunday that the incident was used by India to malign Pakistan.



“Pakistan was heavily criticised over the Mumbai attacks,” he shared in a statement while referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent remarks on the Mumbai attacks in an interview.

“India used the Mumbai attacks for its own despicable plans,” said Nisar, who has swayed away from Nawaz since his ouster last year.

He remarked that he is completely aware of all aspects of the case as he served as the country’s interior minister.

The probe into the case was being conducted by Federal Investigation Agency which comes under the Ministry of Interior.

Nisar also blamed India for showing aggression and refusing to cooperate during the investigation into the case. “The lack of cooperation by India was the biggest hurdle in the investigation. India wasn’t interested in a transparent investigation,” he said.

The attack occurred in India, where 90 per cent of the proofs were present but India refused to share those with Pakistan, Nisar remarked.

“We kept on requesting India to cooperate in the case. We have always cooperated with India over information sharing pertaining to all incidents of terrorism,” Nisar added.

“India always shows aggression when it comes to incidents such as that of Kulbushan Jadhav,” he said, referring to the Indian spy facing a death sentence in Pakistan.

Nisar further said that India wasn’t even willing to cooperate with the investigation committee formed by the Pakistani courts. “The committee wasn't even allowed to travel to India at first.”

With regards to Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, who India claims to be the sole attacker of the incident to be captured alive, Nisar said he was the sole eyewitness of the attacks. “The Pakistani investigation team wasn't allowed to ask questions from Ajmal.”

India announced his death sentence and 'removed' him, Nisar said, alleging that the death sentence process was hurried so that the facts are never brought before the world.

All of Pakistan’s requests, letters, and announcements regarding the Mumbai attacks have been recorded, which are safe with the FIA, he added.