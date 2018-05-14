Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rehman Malik demands Nawaz retract 'Mumbai attacks' statement

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Senator Rehman Malik demanded on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should retract his statement about the 2008 Mumbai attacks of 2008.

Nawaz, in a newspaper interview, had questioned the delay in the Mumbai attacks trial and role of non-state actors in the terrorist attacks. 

In a press conference, the former interior minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader said he is not here to speak against anyone.

With regards to the Mumbai attacks, Malik stated that he made a joint investigation team to probe the case but India stalled the investigation by refusing to record primary suspect Ajmal Kasab’s statement before his hanging and failing to provide evidence against the suspects. 

He claimed that India orchestrated the attacks to take the world’s attention away from the atrocities committed by its forces in occupied Kashmir.

"The Mumbai attacks were a sting operation by [Indian spy agency] RAW," said Malik, adding that India foments terrorism inside Pakistan by sending serving officers such as Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to conduct anti-state operations. 

Moreover, he claimed that Indian agencies prepared the David Headley syndicate to carry out the operation, referring to the jailed double agent who was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well as the American government. 

He reiterated that Pakistan is not in any way involved in the Mumbai attacks. 

Pleading Nawaz to take back his "hurtful" statement, Malik wondered what the three-time premier will do if the United Nations summons him to explain his remarks. 

"Nawaz should have mercy on the nation and take back his statement," he said futher. 

The senator then called for "unity as a nation" to defeat India’s designs against the country. 

Earlier, on Sunday, Malik had said in a statement that Nawaz's remarks were "extremely irresponsible". 

"The Pakistani state does not have any role in these attacks," he had said.

He had also called for Nawaz to be briefed on the definitions of "state and non-state actors".

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

 Updated 37 minutes ago
US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM