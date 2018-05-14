Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday May 14 2018
By
AFP

Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse

By
AFP

Monday May 14, 2018

File photo 

WASHINGTON: Facebook said Monday it has suspended "around 200" apps on its platform as part of an investigation into misuse of private user data.

The investigation was launched after revelations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica hijacked data on some 87 million Facebook users as it worked on Donald Trump´s 2016 campaign.

"The investigation process is in full swing," said an online statement from Facebook product partnerships vice president Ime Archibong.

"We have large teams of internal and external experts working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible. To date, thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended -- pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data."

Archibong added that "where we find evidence that these or other apps did misuse data, we will ban them and notify people via this website."

The revelations over Cambridge Analytica have prompted investigations on both sides of the Atlantic and led Facebook to tighten its policies on how personal data is shared and accessed.

Facebook made a policy change in 2014 limiting access to user data but noted that some applications still had data it had obtained prior to the revision.

"There is a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people´s Facebook data -- and it will take time," Archibong said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Trump working with President Xi to help restart China's ZTE

Trump working with President Xi to help restart China's ZTE

 Updated yesterday
NASA plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

NASA plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

 Updated yesterday
SpaceX launches new rocket primed for future crewed missions

SpaceX launches new rocket primed for future crewed missions

 Updated 3 days ago
US 'net neutrality' rules will expire on June 11: FCC

US 'net neutrality' rules will expire on June 11: FCC

 Updated 3 days ago
Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust

Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust

 Updated 4 days ago
Human-sounding Google Assistant sparks ethics questions

Human-sounding Google Assistant sparks ethics questions

 Updated 5 days ago
Risk of explosive eruptions for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: USGS

Risk of explosive eruptions for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: USGS

 Updated 5 days ago
Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant

Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant

 Updated 5 days ago
Helicopter taxi apps offer escape from traffic-choked megacities

Helicopter taxi apps offer escape from traffic-choked megacities

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM