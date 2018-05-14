Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday May 14 2018
By
AFP

Real's Navas more scared of Cannes red carpet than Salah

By
AFP

Monday May 14, 2018

Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas said he found showing a film about his life at Cannes more stressful than a Champions League final. Photo: AFP

CANNES: Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed that he was more scared of walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival than facing Liverpool´s lethal striker Mohamed Salah.

The Costa Rican -- known as "God´s Goalkeeper" for his strong Christian faith -- said he found showing a film about his life at the festival more stressful than a Champions League final.

"It´s a delicate question," he told reporters at Cannes Sunday where he was screening "Man of Faith", which recounts his rise from humble origins to become one of Real´s millionaire galacticos.

"The Champions League final I know. The red carpet is new... it´s a bit stressful," he admitted.

The 31-year-old was part of the all-conquering Madrid side that won the European title in 2016 and 2017, and will face the English team in two weeks´ time in this year´s decider.

Liverpool's midfielder Mohamed Salah's 44 goals so far this season have inspired Reds´ fans to chant that they might consider converting to Islam themselves. Photo:AFP

A day after Madrid beat Celta Vigo 6-0 in La Liga, Navas flew to Cannes to promote the film, which also features Real´s legendary trainer Zinedine Zidane playing himself and a dressing room scene involving other members of the side.

Navas said the idea of the film was not to grandstand him but to "show people that with faith and God´s help" you can realise your dreams.

Liverpool´s free-scoring Egyptian marksman is a devout Muslim whose 44 goals so far this season have inspired Reds´ fans to chant that they might consider converting to Islam themselves.

The jokey reworking of Dodgy´s 1996 hit "Good Enough" went viral after it was shared on social media.

Rights to the Navas story, which will be released in Spain next week, are being sold in the Cannes film market.

More From Sports:

Saudi Arabian World Cup referee banned for match-fixing attempt

Saudi Arabian World Cup referee banned for match-fixing attempt

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan storm into Street Child World Cup 2018 final

Pakistan storm into Street Child World Cup 2018 final

 Updated 2 hours ago
O'Brien the hero as Ireland avoid innings defeat in debut Test

O'Brien the hero as Ireland avoid innings defeat in debut Test

 Updated 12 minutes ago
Federer replaces Nadal as number one, Djokovic on the slide

Federer replaces Nadal as number one, Djokovic on the slide

 Updated 8 hours ago
Injury concerns plague Mohammad Amir

Injury concerns plague Mohammad Amir

Updated 8 hours ago
Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense

Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense

 Updated 23 hours ago
Matloob Ahmed maintains lead to win DHA Open Golf Championship

Matloob Ahmed maintains lead to win DHA Open Golf Championship

 Updated 24 hours ago
Qalandars’ Fawad Rana conferred with ‘Pride of Lahore’ award

Qalandars’ Fawad Rana conferred with ‘Pride of Lahore’ award

 Updated 24 hours ago
Nepal teen Lamichhane shines on IPL debut

Nepal teen Lamichhane shines on IPL debut

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM