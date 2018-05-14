Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 14 2018
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Monday May 14, 2018

Shehbaz Sharif addressing rally in Khanewal 

KHANEWAL: Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed opponent leaders Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, while highlighting the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s developmental work across Punjab.

Speaking at a rally in Khanewal today evening, the PML-N president took direct aim at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Zardari.

“Imran Khan is the [chief] of liars. All he does is [throw allegations at others]. He has ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali Zardari has ruined Sindh, looted the farmers,” said Shehbaz.

He remarked that Imran only tells lies and stages sit-ins. “They have both wasted time. Imran goes [to holiday] in the mountains when dengue [virus] hits KP.”

The chief minister vowed to transform Sindh into Punjab, and Karachi into Lahore. “Vote for PML-N [again], and I will make Karachi [just like] Lahore.”

Highlighting PML-N’s developmental work in the region, Shehbaz told the public that a state-of-the-art hepatitis clinic has been built in Khanewal and new CT scan machines have been installed in the local hospitals.

“Patients can access free treatment [without needing to go to Multan]. We will also build a medical college here if the PML-N comes into power [in the elections] later this year.”

Interest-free loans worth Rs40 billion have been provided to the youth, he added.

The PML-N leader further pointed out that 10,000MW of electricity has been added to the national grid over the past four years.

