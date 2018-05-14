Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan expresses concerns over US embassy move to Jerusalem

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 14, 2018

Israeli security forces stand guard outside the US consulate in Jerusalem, which will host Washington's new US embassy, on May 13-AFP

Pakistan on Monday expressed concerns over the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

“Despite calls by the international community to comply with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on the two-state solution, US is moving its Embassy to the Holy City of Jerusalem. This represents a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions, in particular resolutions 476 and 478,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement added both houses of the Parliament had earlier voiced their position on the US decision.

41 Palestinians martyred as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

Tuesday's death toll is said to be the highest Palestinian death toll in a single day since the 2014 Gaza war.

Pakistan also renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the statement said.

The Foreign Office added that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

The Palestinians, who seek their own future state with its capital in East Jerusalem, have been outraged by Trump’s shift from previous administrations’ preference for keeping the US Embassy in Tel Aviv pending progress in peace efforts.

“A great day for Israel,” the US president, who stoked Arab anger by recognising disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December, said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in lockstep with Trump over fulfilling a long-standing US promise to move the embassy to the holy city and over Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal last week, echoed the sentiment.

“What a moving day for the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

The move coincided with Israeli forces martyring at least 41 Palestinians along the Gaza border on Monday as angry protesters demonstrated at the frontier hours on the day the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem, health officials said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

US diplomat involved in Islamabad accident leaves Pakistan: diplomatic sources

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Imran ruined KP, Zardari looted Sindh: Shehbaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council says first of Ramazan likely on Thursday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

Massive traffic jam in Karachi leaves citizens frustrated

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

Ahsan Iqbal discharged from Lahore hospital

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

PTI sets up committee for new South Punjab province

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

Nawaz appealing to ‘int’l establishment’ to save him, says Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

 Updated 4 hours ago
Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park inaugurated in Canada's Winnipeg

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park inaugurated in Canada's Winnipeg

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM