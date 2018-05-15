Pakistan condemns use of force against Palestinians

Pakistan called on the United Nations and the international community to investigate and bring to end the use of force. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the merciless killings and injuries to innocent unarmed Palestinian civilian protesters by the occupying authorities, said of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Islamabad said that the protests are a consequence of the relocation of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in opposition to the position of the United Nations and under international law.

At least 60 Palestinians were martyred and 2,400 wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war on Monday. Most of the 60 Gazans martyred were shot by Israeli snipers.

The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Pakistan called on the United Nations and the international community to investigate and bring to end the use of force, which has resulted in causalities of innocent Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

Pakistan also renewed its call for the establishment of a viable, independent and the contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.