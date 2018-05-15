Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan to observe "Palestine Solidarity Day" on Friday

Pakistan will observe May 18 as the "Palestine Solidarity Day" on the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File
 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe May 18 as the "Palestine Solidarity Day" on the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A second Palestinian was martyred by Israeli fire Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip announced, a day after 60 people were killed in the worst violence in years.

Second Palestinian martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza border clashes: ministry

At least 2,400 others were wounded in bloodiest day in Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2014 Gaza war

The day is aimed to express complete solidarity as a nation with the people and brethren of Palestine.

Special prayer arrangements will be made for the affected and oppressed Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said Pakistan will continue its support to the people of Palestine and will continuously present their case on every forum.

