Pakistan will observe May 18 as the "Palestine Solidarity Day" on the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe May 18 as the "Palestine Solidarity Day" on the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A second Palestinian was martyred by Israeli fire Tuesday, the health ministry in the strip announced, a day after 60 people were killed in the worst violence in years.



The day is aimed to express complete solidarity as a nation with the people and brethren of Palestine.

Special prayer arrangements will be made for the affected and oppressed Palestinian people.



In a statement, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said Pakistan will continue its support to the people of Palestine and will continuously present their case on every forum.