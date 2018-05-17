Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 evening advised the party to take a rational approach to mull over the present situation. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday evening advised the party to take a rational approach to mull over the present situation.

The party has come under fire after PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, regarding the role of Pakistan-based non-state actors in the Mumbai attacks, said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

"Anger and confrontation are not the solution to any problem," the former interior minister said in a statement.



"It is a point of concern that our government was first faced with the issue of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) and now allegations of treason are being levelled [against us]."

The PML-N leader opined that politicians should find solutions while holding on to their principles.

"If confrontations continue to happen in the future, the country not only the party will suffer from dire consequences," said the veteran politician.

He stressed the party was at the risk of suffering from irreparable loss if the approach is not changed.

Nawaz's remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.



A National Security Committee (NSC) meeting had later categorically dismissed Nawaz's statement and unanimously termed it "incorrect and misleading".

