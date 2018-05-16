Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Facebook's Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament: speaker

By
REUTERS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before members of the European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of users’ data by a political consultancy-Reuters

BRUSSELS: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before members of the European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of users’ data by a political consultancy, the speaker of the legislature said on Wednesday.

The world’s largest social network has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data after revelations that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, improperly accessed the Facebook data of 87 million users.

“The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week,” Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said in a statement. The American would meet party leaders and members of the civil liberties committee.

“I welcome Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans. It is a step in the right direction towards restoring confidence,” Tajani said.

The British parliament also requested that Zuckerberg answer questions from lawmakers but the firm’s chief technology officer attended that hearing instead.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Google worker rebellion against military project grows

Google worker rebellion against military project grows

 Updated 13 hours ago
Cambridge Analytica ‘under investigation' by US Justice Department, FBI

Cambridge Analytica ‘under investigation' by US Justice Department, FBI

 Updated 12 hours ago
PTA calls for verification of mobile devices by June 15

PTA calls for verification of mobile devices by June 15

Updated 13 hours ago
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

 Updated 12 hours ago
Twitter tweak steps up fight against trolls

Twitter tweak steps up fight against trolls

 Updated 17 hours ago
Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018

Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018

 Updated yesterday
From Yahoo to Uber, major hacks of data

From Yahoo to Uber, major hacks of data

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse

Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse

 Updated 2 days ago
Trump working with President Xi to help restart China's ZTE

Trump working with President Xi to help restart China's ZTE

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM