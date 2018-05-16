Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: At least five people were left dead and six others injured in a traffic accident in District Attock, sources in the motorway police informed Geo News.

A passenger van en route to Battagram from Islamabad overturned near the Chach Interchange after the left wheel of the vehicle burst, said sources. 

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassan Abdal.  

Ten dead after truck crushes van in Abbottabad

Injured passengers shifted to DHQ Hospital

Last week, at least ten people were killed and eight others injured after a passenger van was crushed by a truck in Abbottabad.

The van, en route to Islamabad from Mansehra, was crushed by a truck transporting wheat, as it tried to overtake the latter from the wrong side near Sabzi Mandi.

Comments

