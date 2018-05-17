Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday, May 17, 2018, accused PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of being in cahoots with the establishment for the past 30 years. Photo: Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday accused PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of being in cahoots with the establishment for the past 30 years.

While addressing an Iftar dinner in Lahore, the former president criticized politicians for deceiving their country in the quest for power.

"The country must always come first," Zardari said. "They are not ready to be loyal to their own country in the quest for power."

The politician also decried the problems of the common man.

"When people came to Pakistan what did they bring here and what do they own now?" he said.