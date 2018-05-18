Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 18, 2018

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan has qualified for the finals of Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Wushu Sanda Tournament, which is currently being held in Chongqing (China).

Khan defeated India’s Pawan Gupta in the semi-final of 75-kilogramme category of the event. He is expected to face a Chinese competitor in the final.

The coach of Pakistani team, Shafiur Rahman shared the news on his social media account: "Maaz Khan Beat India in semi Final. Final is with China #Wushu #Team #Pakistan #Coach #CHINA"

Moreover, another Pakistani Zahoor Ahmed has qualified to the semi-final of the 52 kg category of the tournament.

The event, which started on May 16, will come to an end on May 20.  

