Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

By
REUTERS

Friday May 18, 2018

 Joe Root. Photo: File 

LONDON: Joe Root believes a year in the captaincy has given him the experience he needs to move up the England batting order to the pivotal number three position for the two-test series against Pakistan beginning on Thursday.

Since replacing Alastair Cook as the test captain last year, Root has batted at number four and juggled the dual demands of being the leader of the side as well as its batting mainstay.

Coach Trevor Bayliss, though, believes England's best batsman should come at number three and the axing of James Vince for the series against Pakistan has ensured Root´s elevation.

"I think it's an opportunity for me to take on a bit more responsibility at the top of the order," Root said at the launch of England´s 2018 kit.

"I've had a year in the captaincy now and I feel I´ve gained enough experience to feel comfortable doing that.

"For me, it was getting used to the captaincy and making sure I could separate the two; that my full focus was on my batting when it came around.

"The England top order's struggle for consistency was evident in their series defeats in Australia and New Zealand as Gary Ballance, Tom Westley and Vince all failed to establish themselves at number three.

Root´s highest test score of 254 came at number three, in a 2016 test against Pakistan.

"I did it (number three) for one game in New Zealand and it didn´t work out there but this is a great opportunity to do it at home and it´s a great opportunity moving forward," Root said.

"Ultimately nothing will change about the way I go about my batting.

I will look to have that hunger and desire to make really big runs.

"Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow will bat at number five in a revamped batting order, while Jos Buttler, who has been in scintillating form in the Indian Premier League, has been selected as a specialist batsman at number seven.

"He has done some very special things in one-day and T20 cricket and won games when he has been under pressure," Root said of Buttler.

"Now there is an opportunity for him to do that in test cricket.

I can see him putting a lot of bums on seats.

That is very exciting for me.

He can change a game in half an hour with the bat.

More From Sports:

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

 Updated 8 hours ago
Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

 Updated 16 hours ago
Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

 Updated 16 hours ago
Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM