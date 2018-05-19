Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 19 2018
Nadeem Kausar

FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

Nadeem Kausar

Saturday May 19, 2018

QUETTA: An FIR on the terrorist attack at Frontier Corps Madadgar Centre has been registered at the counter-terrorism department police station.

According to the police, the case was registered under the name of an FC constable, Abdul Shakoor, 24 hours after the attack. The case includes sections on murder, attempted murder and anti-terrorism, police said.

The attack on FC Madadgar Centre took place on May 17, during which five security personnel were injured. One of them, motorway police officer Mohammad Idrees, succumbed to the wounds a day later.

Security personnel deployed at the centre gunned down all the five terrorists who tried to drive their explosives-laden vehicle into the premises.

Eyewitnesses said they heard multiple explosions and sounds of sporadic gunfire. The area where the attack took place is mostly residential, with a few government buildings also located in the vicinity.

Security forces foil Quetta terror bid, kill all attackers: ISPR

Four FC personnel suffered bullet wounds in the exchange of fire during the operation

As per a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, the attempt was in response to the killing of a key terrorist a day earlier in Killi Almas.

A day before the terrorism attempt on FC office, security forces killed a key leader of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, along with two other terrorists, involved in the killings of more than 100 people of the Hazara community and police personnel.

Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence was martyred during the operation, ISPR stated. 

