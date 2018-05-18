Security forces foil Quetta terror bid, kill all attackers: ISPR

The area where the attack took place is mostly residential, with a few government buildings also located in the vicinity. Photo: Geo News

QUETTA: Security forces gunned down five suicide bombers on Thursday as they foiled a major terrorist attack at the Frontier Corps Help Centre in Quetta, ISPR said.

Four Frontier Corps personnel suffered bullet wounds in the exchange of fire during the operation.

"An explosive and ammunition laden vehicle with 5 SBs (suicide bombers) tried to enter Help centre. Vigilant FC soldiers fired at terrorists and stopped their entry. All terrorists killed," said the army's media wing.

The ISPR said: "All SBs apparently Afghani. Failed terrorists attempt was response to killing of their key terrorists last night in Kili Almas."

Eyewitnesses said they heard multiple explosions and sounds of sporadic gunfire. The area where the attack took place is mostly residential, with a few government buildings also located in the vicinity.

Army personnel gathered around vehicle of a suicide bomber. Photo: Geo News

The security forces were now clearing the area and said the situation was under control.

This was the second terrorist attack in the country on Thursday. At least 14 people were injured earlier in the day in a suicide attack on a security forces' convoy on Nowshera's Mall Road.

Speaking to the media, Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the nation will fight terrorists till the last breath. "Our forces fought against terrorists like lions," he said.

Moments after the operation, a detailed report was presented to Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on the attack. The chief minister was apprised on the provincial security situation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General Arif Nawaz has issued a red alert in the province aftermath of the attack.

"Strict security should be ensured in all districts including Lahore. Senior officers should personally visit mosques and sensitive installations," he said.

Nawaz said that strict checking must be ensured at the entry/exit point of the city.