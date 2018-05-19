Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

KARACHI: A ruckus was witnessed in Sindh Assembly on Saturday as Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi raised a shoe at deputy speaker Shehla Raza.



The PML-F MPA took off her shoe and showed it to the deputy speaker following an argument between opposition parties regarding the budget.



Shocked by Abbasi’s move, the Sindh Assembly deputy speaker asked her to leave the assembly premises.

“Nusrat Seher Abbasi will not attend the assembly session today,” Raza said.

"Abbasi has issues and she has proven that she is not worthy of sitting in this assembly," she added.

The deputy speaker of the provincial assembly upheld, “This is no way to behave. To show a shoe is a crime not a mistake."

Raza further said, “For the past five days all that has happened in the assembly is drama.”

Lashing out at Abbasi, the deputy speaker said, "Today, the PML-F MPA is famous for her misbehaviour."

“If women from opposition parties are creating noise in the House, then women from the ruling party should respond,” she said questioning why female MPAs of Pakistan Peoples Party are quiet.



MPAs react to incident

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Manzoor Wassan criticised Abbasi for her misbehaviour.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to show politicians in a bad light,” he said.

Wassan added, “The world is watching what is happening in the assembly.”

The PPP MPA said, “By raising a shoe, Abbasi has disrespected the assembly.”

“In Balochistan Assembly a similar incident also happened,” he further said adding that a lot of parties want to destroy the assembly’s peaceful environment.

Further, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan condemned the incident.

"I condemn whatever happened in the assembly today," Hasan said.