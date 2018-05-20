Can't connect right now! retry
Four bodies, stowed in bags, recovered from separate gates of Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR: At least four dead bodies, stowed into bags and entangled in the dam's gates, were recovered from Sukkur Barrage, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Of the four bodies, three are of men and one woman, rescue authorities said, adding that they were reportedly tortured.

The bodies, which were tangled in Sukkur Barrage's gates 31, 51, 54, and 59, were subsequently moved to Rohri Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said the bodies were packed into bags and thrown into the Indus River, wherefrom they floated into the dam's gates. Police were notified of the bodies' presence as soon as they were discovered.

However, the bodies were stuck in the gates for several hours due to the 'traditional indolence' of the police.

