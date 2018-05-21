ECP recommends July 25-27 as possible dates for general elections

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recommended holding general elections 2018 on either July 25, 26 or 27. 

According to sources, ECP has forwarded a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain in this regard asking him to set a date under the Elections Act 2017. 

ECP sources further informed Geo News that the election schedule would be issued in the first week of June.

On July 18, ECP spokesman Altaf Hussain announced that the date for the general elections would be announced after mutual consultation.

"The date and schedule of elections is not something to be hidden," Altaf Hussain, told Geo News.

He added that the ECP would welcome all observers, including foreigners.

The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner and the basic functions of the government continue without an elected setup in place.

